Queensland hockey Hall of Fame inductee true Maroon

Redcliffe Hockey great Liam De Young, left, in action earlier this month Picture by Richard Gosling

Seven Queenslanders - including Liam de Young from Pine Rivers St Andrews Hockey Club, Redcliffe junior and Easts great Emma Meyer and Valleys stalwart Hope Brown have been inducted into the Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame.

The recipients were: de Young, Stewart (nee Meyer), Brown, Rob Hammond, Kelly Free, Jack Wilson and Amy Kickbusch (nee Korner).

Stewart, a class defender for Queensland between 2002 and 2008, said she was "surprised and overwhelmed'' to be named as a Hall of Fame inductee.

"It is such an honour to be recognised for what you have given to the sport,'' she said.

She also had a glittering international career, competing at Champions Trophies, Four Nations, Oceania Cup, and the 2007 Good Luck Games held in China.

Emma Meyer playing for Australia.

But in the true tradition of a maroon blooded Queenslander, Stewart revealed how she was more comfortable playing for her state than country.

"I enjoyed playing for Australia but I probably enjoyed playing for Queensland more. It was that State of Origin thing, I just felt more comfortable playing for Queensland,'' revealed Stewart, who continues to give back to the sport in a junior coaching role at Easts.

Liam De Young, left, playing earlier this month.Redcliffe Picture by Richard Gosling

Liam de Young

Known internationally as DY, de Young had an outstanding career.

He played for Queensland from 2000 to 2014, and the Kookaburras from 2001 to 2014.

de Young also played Queensland Under 21 and Under 18.

An Australian co-captain, he is a triple Olympian with one gold and two bronze medals to his name, four World Cups and three Commonwealth Games.

Hope Brown playing for Australia.

Hope Brown

Two-time Olympian known to her mates as Bobby, Hope comes from Toowoomba and played for the Hockeyroos from 2004, 2006 to 2012.

She was also a long serving Queensland player and also an Australian Junior Team member from 1996 to 2001.

She won a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup in 2001 and was also the highest goal scorer for the Hockeyroos in 2009.

"I am honoured and humbled to be recognised in this capacity,'' the Valleys stalwart said.

"At elite level we trained at 5am so we could work and study so you did not do it to become a millionaire.

"You do it for the love of sport and that team mentality.''

Liam de Young on the attack for Pine Rivers St Andrews.

Rob Hammond

Hammond had an incredible career both internationally and for Queensland.

A Townsville product, he is a dual Olympian winning gold in Athens and bronze in Beijing. He also attended three World Cups, two Commonwealth Games and four Champions Trophies.

Hammond Rob played for the Kookaburras between 2001 and 2014, and represented Queensland in the Open ranks 2001 to 2013 after first representing the NQ Barras, the State Under 21's, and the State Under 18.

Kelly Free (nee Thomas)

Free was a striker who continues to play club hockey after an illustrious career, having represented Queensland from 1990-1991 and again 1993 to 2000. She also played under 21s and under 18s.

Thomas represented Australia from 1996 to 1999 and lists her highlights as gold medals at the 1996 Indira Ghandi Cup and the Korea Telecom Cup.

Her contribution to the game also continues where she is a schoolgirls coach.

Jason Wilson

Best known as Junior to his many mates, Wilson is a wily striker who has an enviable record. Coming from Tweed Heads, he represented Australia 97 times from 2009 to 2014 and Queensland on more than 150 occasions.

He won four Champions Trophies and gold medal at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Amy Kickbusch (nee Korner)

Hailing from Ipswich, Amy was identified as a youngster and went on to more than prove her worth. She represented Queensland in the Scorchers, under 21 and under 18.

She had six years as a Hockeyroo and notes her highlights as World Cup, Junior World Cup, and Champions Trophies. She has 51 caps to her international career.

Originally published as Queensland hockey Hall of Fame inductee true Maroon