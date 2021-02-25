Queensland lifts border restrictions on Melbourne

Travel restrictions from Victoria into Queensland will be lifted from 1am Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement in parliament this morning, after Greater Melbourne was declared a COVID hotspot on February 13.

It comes as Queensland records no new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with one case acquired overseas and detected to hotel quarantine.

"Queensland is the place to be, and from Saturday, family, friends and visitors from Victoria can once again experience all that our great state has to offer," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said travellers from Victoria will no longer need to fill out a border declaration pass when entering Queensland.

Another 415 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Queensland yesterday, with the state on track to reach 1,000 vaccines by the end of the day.

The Cairns vaccination hub is expected to launch tomorrow.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, the sixth day in a row no cases have been added to the tally.

There are 16 active cases in the state.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday morning all but confirmed a significant easing of restrictions on Friday, saying it will be a "positive day" for Victorians.

"No state's been through as much as our state. Tomorrow will be a positive day," he said.

The Victorian capital was closed off to Queensland after it was plunged into a five day lockdown.

Contact tracers had to track down 1500 people in the Sunshine State who had come into contact with exposure sites in Victoria.

The reopening comes after travellers entering Queensland from New Zealand were yesterday alerted that they now have to complete 14 days of quarantine after a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Auckland.

Following increased community transmission of the COVID-19 virus across the Tasman, Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young has removed New Zealand as a "safe travel country".

The changes were put in place from 6pm on Wednesday.

Dr Young's decision comes after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, made up of the nation's chief health officers, received advice that the "level of risk in New Zealand had increased".

"This is what needs to be done to protect the health of all Queenslanders," Dr Young said.

"Anyone who is permitted to travel to Queensland from New Zealand will be required to quarantine on arrival.

"Acting with an abundance of caution has kept Queenslanders safe and that's exactly the path we will continue to take."

