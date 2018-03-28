Menu
Queensland Lottoland ban 'for the best'

FIGHTING HARD: Bongaree News owners Michelle and Tim Ward wanted Lottoland gone.
Zarisha Bradley
A LOTTOLAND ban is set to be the best outcome for Queenslanders after legislation was introduced to ban the service and similar lottery websites.

Queensland's Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Yvette D'Ath, has welcomed the Federal Government's decision.

Since last year, Mrs D'Ath had called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to put an end to 'synthetic' lotto services such as Lottoland "which send revenues overseas and contribute zero to the local economy".

"For too long now, these synthetic lotto services have been delivering empty returns for Queenslanders.

"That's why the Palaszczuk Government has been lobbying for the Federal Government to take action against websites like Lottoland, because these sites have been reaching into the pockets of local communities and impacting relied-upon revenue streams.

"Lottoland customers may not even have been aware that they are betting on the outcome of a lottery, not buying a lottery ticket," Mrs D'Ath said.

Mrs D'Ath believes the ban will provide a "huge boost" for Queensland's newsagents, pubs, sports and community clubs, valuing small businesses in cities and towns.

"The Palaszczuk Government will always fight to get the best outcome for Queensland, and will continue working with other states and territories to improve wagering standards," she said.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the strong campaign, particularly from the Queenslander Newsagents Federation and the Australian Lottery and Newsagents Association, whose members, particularly, have felt the brunt of these offshore operators."

Mackay Daily Mercury

