Shane Purssell Akehurst has admitted he tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him.
News

Dad pleads guilty to torturing and killing toddler son

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
7th Jan 2019 6:30 PM

A Queensland father has admitted to torturing his one-year-old son for four months before killing him.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after his son Corby Mitchell died in hospital in March 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November 2014.

Shane Purssell Akehurst
Corby was flown to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie, with critical injuries, before dying two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture.

The court heard on Monday prosecutors had dropped the murder charge for the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Akehurst was remanded in custody until his sentencing in Brisbane Supreme Court at a later date.

Corby Akehurst was killed in 2015.
