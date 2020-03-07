Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Health

Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland mines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Council to hold impounded vehicles auction

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Council to hold impounded vehicles auction

        News Eleven vehicles will be up for sale by public auction next week.

        Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        premium_icon Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        News Learn all about the candidates and what they stand for.

        Storm darts through Central Highlands overnight

        Storm darts through Central Highlands overnight

        News More thunderstorms could come this evening and on the weekend.

        BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        premium_icon BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        News Wear plate in mine death of almost ‘unprecedented’ dimensions