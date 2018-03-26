Menu
Login
Business

Queensland Rail pay: Senior executives out-earn politicians

by Sophie Chirgwin

QUEENSLAND Rail executives are being paid more than parliamentary leaders, according to a Right to Information document.

The figures - obtained by 7 News - showed the CEO Nick Easy brought home a pay packet of $754,000 per year, more than Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's annual earnings of $527,852.

It was also revealed that in the last financial year, QR's nine-person executive leadership team had a combined salary of $3,539,284.

The executive general manager of the network earns $472,123, followed by the executive GM of people and culture on $450,000.

Seven reported that, in comparison, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earned $385,719 annually, and former US president Barack Obama - when he was in office - earned $527,000 per year.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey told Seven the Government had paid no executive bonuses to Queensland Rail last financial year, and was not contemplating doing so this year.

Related Items

Topics:  executives queensland rail senior

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners