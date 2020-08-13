Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

Originally published as Queensland Schools Premier League finals livestream