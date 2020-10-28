Menu
Labor candidate Mark Bailey
Queensland shipping industry gets $21 million Labor promise

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Oct 2020 10:41 AM
A RE-ELECTED Labor government would steer $21 million into Queensland's shipping industry, including establishing a new shipping service between Townsville and Brisbane.

Targeting its latest cash splash at the state's shipping industry, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said Labor would spend $21 million to establish and staff two ships in Queensland within two years.

By establishing a "multipurpose container ship", it's hoped the equivalent of 360 trucks packed with product can be taken off Queensland's highways.

"Making better use of coastal shipping gives businesses more transport options and can improve road safety," Mr Bailey said.

"To do that, we will provide incentives to companies to establish a regular Brisbane to Townsville coastal shipping service using Queensland-based crews."

The commitment, which includes spending $1m in "additional training" for new entrants into the industry, has been applauded by the maritime union.

Funding for the project will come out of the "existing port budget" and is expected to initially generate "40 new ongoing and secure jobs in the first two years".

