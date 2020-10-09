How to vote in the Queensland state election

With the Queensland state election coming up, here's an early guide on what you need to know ahead of voting.

How often does Queensland have state elections?

Queensland has set four-year terms however a Government may face electors earlier if defeated on a vote of confidence in the parliament.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Burleigh Heads announcing Wayne Bartholomew as the next Labor Candidate for seat of Burleigh, Picture: Scott Powick

When is the next Queensland state election?

The next State general election for Queensland will be held on Saturday 31st October 2020.

Who can vote in the Queensland election?

To be eligible to vote in Queensland's state general election in October, you must be an Australian citizen who is 18 years old or over and has been a resident in an electoral district for at least one month. Enrolment and voting are compulsory, if you do not vote you may receive a fine. This fine equates to 1 penalty unit at the time of offence ($133.45 as of 1 July 2019).

VOTING SOON: 2020 Queensland General Election postal vote applications open Monday, September 14.

What to know about postal votes

Postal voting is a great option for people who will not have access to polling booths on the day or prefer to submit their votes ahead of election day. Postal voting is expected to be a widely popular option this year due to COVID precautions with hundreds of thousands making the same decision earlier this year in March for the local council elections.

Anyone can apply for a postal vote. Here's what you need to know:

- Postal votes can only be sent to you after candidate nominations close in mid-October

- Your postal vote must be completed as soon as your receive it

- Your postal vote must be mailed back as soon as possible.

You can apply for the postal voting option online through the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

How to enrol to vote

In order to enrol to vote in Queensland's upcoming state election, you must fulfil the following criteria:

- you are an Australian citizen,

- aged 18 years and over, and

- have lived at your Queensland address for at least one month.

If you are 16 or 17 years old, you can enrol early so you're able to vote when you turn 18.

Through the Australian Electoral Commission website you'll be able to enrol via an online form. Make sure you have the following with you:

- your driver's license, or

- your Australian passport number, or

- have someone who is enrolled to vote confirm your identity.

What to do if this is your first time voting

Make sure to check your enrolment or enrol via the Australian Electoral Commission website.

COVID-19 and safety measures on election day

The Electoral Commission Queensland's Statement of Intent outlines services being provided to ensure that Queenslanders can vote safely during the 2020 state election. With guidance from the Chief Health Officer, voting on election day at a public polling booth is still within restriction guidelines provided the following key measures are being adhered to:

1. Plan your vote

2. Choose where and when to vote

3. Stay 1.5m apart

4. Use hand sanitiser

5. Brisbane your own pen or pencil

