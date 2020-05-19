Menu
Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

Mel Frykberg
19th May 2020 5:00 AM
Queensland Sugar Limited is calling for nominations to become a canegrower representative member.

QSL chief executive officer Greg Beashel said the representative members played an important role in serving the interests of growers throughout Queensland.

“Our Grower Representative Members are the voice of growers and a vital communication link between QSL and cane farmers throughout the state,” Mr Beashel said.

“We are encouraging growers to nominate a representative from their local mill area.”

Mr Beashel said nominations should be those who were connected to growers and had “the enthusiasm and desire to not only be their voice, but also keep them updated on QSL activities”.

Mr Beashel said QSL was owned by the industry it served and had a membership comprising growers and millers.

The QSL Grower Representative Member position is an unpaid role over a three-year term.

To nominate as a representative for a mill area, you must be a sugar cane grower who supplies sugar cane under contract to a mill in your relevant mill area.

