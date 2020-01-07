Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two battle groups from the army’s 7th Combat Brigade leave Brisbane’s Gallipoli Barracks early on Tuesday.
Two battle groups from the army’s 7th Combat Brigade leave Brisbane’s Gallipoli Barracks early on Tuesday.
News

Queensland troops head south to join fire fight

by AAP
7th Jan 2020 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOLDIERS who've recently returned from Iraq and Afghanistan have left Brisbane to help bushfire-ravaged communities in NSW and Victoria.

Two battle groups from the army's 7th Combat Brigade left Brisbane's Gallipoli Barracks early on Tuesday, ready to man bulldozers and chainsaws to help devastated communities back on their feet.

 

 

Brigade Commander Andrew Hocking says there's no end date for the mission, and 400 of his soldiers will stay for as long as they're needed.

 

Two battle groups from the army’s 7th Combat Brigade leave Brisbane’s Gallipoli Barracks early on Tuesday.
Two battle groups from the army’s 7th Combat Brigade leave Brisbane’s Gallipoli Barracks early on Tuesday.

 

 

"Many of the soldiers that are heading down today have served recently in Iraq and Afghanistan, many of them returning over the last two or three months," he told media.

"Many of them have also been involved over the last three months in supporting the bushfire efforts up here in Queensland."
Brigadier Hocking said his soldiers had great respect for the extremely difficult task emergency services have faced in southern states.

 

 

 

"It's really natural that these soldiers are eager to help. Helping mates is a deep Australian quality and I think that's really coming to bear today."

The 400 soldiers have expertise in engineering and logistics, but will also take heavy machinery to help clear blackened landscapes.

"It will be a lot of destruction ... a lot of people and communities in stress. We will see great Australians doing great work to help each other, and we will join them."

bushfires defence force editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        premium_icon Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        Health Big plans are in the works for Mackay Hospital and Health Service in 2020.

        Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’ baby

        premium_icon Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’...

        News Emerald hospital welcomes its first born baby in 2020.

        World-first new Cat dozer hits the dirt at CQ mine

        premium_icon World-first new Cat dozer hits the dirt at CQ mine

        Business Another five machines are set to be deployed in the coming months.

        Communities back their local champions

        Communities back their local champions

        News More than 100 nominations have been received for the Australia Day Awards.