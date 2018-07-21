Menu
Weather experts getting it wrong
Weather

Winter is still giving us the chills

by Jack McKay
21st Jul 2018 4:06 AM

RESIDENTS of the Granite Belt and Darling Downs should brace for a chilly weekend, with temperatures set to plunge below freezing.

The mercury at Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt is expected to drop to -3C this morning, while the temperature at Dalby is forecast to drop to -1C.

The minimum temperature in Warwick, on the southern Downs, is tipped to be -2C, while it will dip to a near freezing 3C in Toowoomba.

The weather bureau is forecasting frost across much of the region during the morning.

Brisbane residents can also expect single-digit temperatures this weekend, with the temperature expected to drop to 8C today.

Sunny conditions and warming temperatures are forecast for the River City throughout the rest of the week.

The mercury in Ipswich will drop to 3C this morning, while it will be a nudge warmer on the Gold Coast at 7C.

The minimum temperature on the Sunshine Coast is expected to be 9C.

Fine and sunny conditions are expected for much of the southeast.

 

FORECASTS FOR SATURDAY

Stanthorpe: -3C to 15C

Warwick: -2C to 17C

Dalby: -1C to 17C

Goondiwindi: 0C to 17C

Toowoomba: 3C to 15C

Ipswich: 3C to 21C

Surfers Paradise: 7C to 19C

Brisbane: 8C to 20C

Maroochydore: 9C to 19C

