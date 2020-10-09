Queensland’s 50 best houses: who’ll be No.1

9 Colonel Cummings Drive in Palm Cove made it in to our Top 50 Homes list.

FROM the tropical climes of Cairns to the glorious Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The suburban streets of Brisbane to the Gold Coast's canals, Ipswich's estates and even inland to the Darling Downs.

The Courier-Mail real estate team has searched far and wide to find the top houses in the state and have painstakingly put together a list of 50 of Queensland's best.

The countdown begins tomorrow with the first instalment of an exclusive two-part feature, revealing the homes ranked 50 to 26, culminating in a showcase of the final 25 to 1 houses in The Sunday-Mail on Sunday.

Keen property watchers will know some of these homes well, while others may come as a surprise. But they all have one thing in common - a story to tell.

The homes range from jawdropping beachfront estates to waterfront mega mansions, architectural masterpieces, and even a treehouse.

Some are home to local celebrities, but many of the proud owners of these properties are simply everyday Queenslanders who take passion and pride in where they live.

Just one example is in the state's far north, where we found the ultimate dream home - a breathtaking house in Palm Cove that was a labour of love for its current owners, taking five years to build.

The view over Cape Tribulation from the Palm Cove home.

The property was designed by architect Roger Mainwood to cantilever over a steep drop to take advantage of views across the Coral Sea to Double Island and Cape Tribulation.

Banks of bi-fold doors invite the outside in, while vast open-plan spaces, sky-high ceilings and timber-clad nooks integrate the home with the surrounding tropical landscape.

David and Sharron Probert built the house from scratch after buying the prime, 500 sqm block of land for $585,000 in 2002 in a spur of the moment decision.

"We landed in Cairns with no intention of buying land, but on the very first day in far north Queensland, we came across this piece of land that had some of the best views we'd ever seen and we knew straight away this plot could be home," Mr Probert said.

They made an offer at the time, but it was rejected, so Mr Probert flew back to Cairns from Sydney the following week and bought the property "well above reserve" at auction.

"It was one of those pieces of land where if you don't get it now, you won't ever get one like it again," he said.

The house was architecturally designed by Roger Mainwood to cantilever over a steep drop.

The couple, together with an architect and interior designer, spent four years planning the amazing home.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and features a media room, a poolside living area, an 80,000l infinity-edge lap pool, a 1200-bottle wine cellar with tasting room and a home gym.

"The windows give you a 270-degree outlook and the stunning views can be enjoyed from every room, with the pool also shrouded in complete privacy," Mr Probert said.

The project was to be their forever home, but family circumstances mean the couple needs to relocate.

"We thought this would be our forever home so we really haven't scrimped on anything," he said.

"The buyer will be getting something of the highest quality."

Mr Probert's jetsetting career as a commercial pilot and senior manager for Jetstar meant he spent most of his time travelling - until COVID-19 hit earlier this year and he came to appreciate the home more than ever.

It's known as a jewel in the region’s crown.

"Since late March, I've been living and working from home, and now I finally understand what my wife kept saying I was missing," he said.

"I've got to know the neighbours really well - not people - it's the wildlife.

"Every afternoon at 4pm, 10 to 15 birds sit on the edge of the pool, and they dive in, and you get to know them."

Marketing agent Jason Monk of McGrath Estate Agents said the property was one-of-a-kind and the jewel in the region's crown.

"The property suits those looking for absolute privacy and high-level security," Mr Monk said.

"It's a luxurious residence of the highest quality, with no expense spared and unparalleled ocean views."

