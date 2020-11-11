Queensland's new-look cabinet revealed

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed her full cabinet, with new ministries announced including a new Minister for Hydrogen and a Minister for Water.

Ms Palaszczuk announced Mick de Brenni would become Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement in a move she said recognised the valuable new energy source.

And Glenn Butcher adds Water to his Regional Development and Manufacturing portfolio, again in recognition of the valuable resource.

Grace Grace becomes the fourth most senior member of government after the Premier, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Treasurer Cameron Dick.

It likely means she will join the government's powerful Cabinet Budget Review Committee alongside the leadership team.

She retains her education and industrial relations portfolios, but adds racing.

Mark Bailey keeps transport and main roads and Shannon Fentiman has been promoted to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, also adding Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence to her duties.

Mark Ryan remains Police and Corrective Services Minister but also picks up fire and emergency services.

Stirling Hinchliffe, whose former local government responsibilities went to the deputy premier, is now the Tourism, Industry Development and Sport Minister.

Mark Furner keeps his agriculture and fisheries responsibilities, but has also been named as Minister for Rural Communities.

Leeanne Encoh has taken over as Communities, Housing, Digital Economy and Arts Minister, with Di Farmer taking Employment, Small Business, Training and Skills Development from Ms Fentiman.

Craig Crawford retains Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and adds Minister for Seniors and Disability Services to his job title.

The newly appointed Scott Stewart will be Resources Minister.

Fellow fresh-faced colleague Meaghan Scanlon, who is Queensland's youngest minister at age 27, will be Environment, Greater Barrier Reef, Science and Youth Affairs Minister.

Leanne Linard has been given child safety responsibilities but the title has been changed to Minister for Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs.

Ms Palaszczuk had already announced her deputy, Steven Miles, was moving out of the health portfolio to help with the economy recovery as the State Development, Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning Minister.

Former Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath will take on health and ambulance services and Treasurer Cameron Dick will add investment to his portfolio.

The Cabinet announcement by media release follows Ms Palaszczuk attending Government House to meet with Governor Paul de Jersey and inform him that she had the numbers required to form government.

It comes amid the continued counting of ballots, with just 39 seats officially declared by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

The Palaszczuk Government is expected to hold at least 50, but are ahead in one of three seats still too close to call.

If they win Nicklin, on the Sunshine Coast, it would give them 51 seats and would be equal to the Bligh Government's 51 seats obtained at the 2009 election - although there were fewer seats in parliament to win 11 years ago.

The LNP remain ahead in Bundaberg and Currumbin, on the Gold Coast, with similarly razor-thin margins.

THE CABINET LINE UP

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK

Premier and Minister for Trade

STEVEN MILES

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning

CAMERON DICK

Treasurer and Minister for Investment

GRACE GRACE

Minister for Education, Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Racing

YVETTE D'ATH

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services

MARK BAILEY

Minister for Transport and Main Roads

MICK DE BRENNI

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement

SHANNON FENTIMAN

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Minister for Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence

MARK RYAN

Minister for Police and Corrective Services and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services

STIRLING HINCHLIFFE

Minister for Tourism Industry Development and Innovation and Minister for Sport

MARK FURNER

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities

LEEANNE ENOCH

Minister for Communities and Housing, Minister for Digital Economy and Minister for the Arts

GLENN BUTCHER

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Minister for Water

DI FARMER

Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development

CRAIG CRAWFORD

Minister for Seniors and Disability Services and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships

SCOTT STEWART

Minister for Resources

MEAGHAN SCANLON

Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for Science and Youth Affairs

LEANNE LINARD

Minister for Children and Youth Justice and Minister for Multicultural Affairs