Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUNSET COUPLE: The photo Peter Giesemann took while visiting Hervey Bay, he is looking for the couple in the photo. Photo: Contributed/ Peter Giesemann.
SUNSET COUPLE: The photo Peter Giesemann took while visiting Hervey Bay, he is looking for the couple in the photo. Photo: Contributed/ Peter Giesemann.
News

Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Brisbane man Peter Giesemann saw this couple in the Torquay sunset, he knew it was a special photo moment.

He is now on a mission to give the couple captured a copy of the image.

Mr Giesemann is a hobby photographer and was visiting Hervey Bay with his wife on Thursday, August 20 when he spotted the photo opportunity late in the afternoon.

He took the photo from 400 metres away and intended to give a copy of the photo to people in it.

"By the time we walked there they had gone," Mr Giesemann said.

"Not many people would have a picture of themselves silhouetted by the shape of the setting sun … it's priceless," he said.

Mr Giesemann hoped the couple featured in the photo or anyone who knows them will contact him soon.

His number is 0408 756 763.

fccommunity
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        Premium Content WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        News Police have negotiated with anti-mining protesters.

        Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Premium Content Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Horses The five-year-old gelding has accumulated over $165,000 in prize money after...

        CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

        Premium Content CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

        Community More than 100 young musicians are honing their skills through the intensive...

        Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

        Premium Content Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

        Pets & Animals PET OF THE WEEK: The kittens have left the nest and now its time for this girl to...