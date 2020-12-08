Question mark over future of CQ mine

Newlands mine near Glenden, Bowen Basin, is owned by Glencore

MINING giant Glencore is reportedly in talks with its workforce over the future of its Newlands mine near Glenden.

Rumours have been swirling over the status of three Glencore coal mines in NSW as well as Newlands mine after a report suggested these would close.

It is understood market conditions and impacts of COVID-19 will determine the future of the CQ mine, which Glencore acquired in 2003.

Newlands is scheduled to end operations in 2023.

Glenden was built for workers at Newlands mine.

It is understood there are no current plans to change the mine end date.

The Daily Mercury has contacted Glencore for comment.

Newlands includes an open cut and longwall mining operation, producing steaming coal and coking coal for export markets via the Abbot Point Bulk Coal export terminal.

Development at Newlands Coal began in 1981 and mining operations started at the site in October 1983.

