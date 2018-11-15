Quintin set to smash world burpee record

FOCUS: Quinton Gill is training to take on the Guinness World Record for the most chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

A BLACKWATER man is training hard to smash the current Guinness World Record for the most chest- to-ground burpees in one hour.

The current record stands at 851 and was beaten by Hobart man Charlie Gard in July this year.

Blackwater North State School PE teacher Quniton Gill said about two months ago someone saw he had done 1000 burpees in an hour and a half.

"This lady, I can't remember who she was, approached Sara O'Brien (owner of Black Iron Gym) and said, 'Do you think this guy could possibly beat the record that had just been broken a few months ago?'” he said.

"Sara got interested in it and was looking to do an event to raise awareness and funds for the Black Dog Institute.

"She approached me with the idea and said, 'I know it's not long away but do you think you could try and attempt the burpee world record in about a month and a half?'

"I said let's give it a go. You don't come across these kinds of chances that often.”

Mr Gill said training had been going really well.

"I am 100 per cent confident I can beat it but not 100 per cent confident I will beat it,” he said.

"I have been meeting the numbers very close to the world record pace. The other day I did 600 burpees for time in 43 minutes. The pace for the world record is 610 in 43 minutes.

"To beat the current record, I need to do more than 14.2 in a minute.

"Nerves definitely play into it but at the same time I'm not going to go in there with the expectations of the world on my shoulder.

"I am going to go in there to give it my all and hopefully it all plays out for the best.

"I am confident I can beat it if everything goes together on the day.”

Mr Gill said breaking the record was one of his personal life goals.

"I have a tattoo on my forehand with 11 goals on it and one of them is to break a Guinness World Record,” he said.

"When that opportunity arose, I had to take it.

"It not only means a lot to me but it will show people that you can do anything you can set your mind to, especially just doing it with a month and a half of training.

"And none would have been possible without Sara from Black Iron Gym, she has been amazing. She just gives and gives and is a great member of the Blackwater community.

"I am not one of the strongest men in the world by any means at all but I have strong mental strength and hopefully I can get through it and beat it.”

Mr Gill's record attempt will be next Wednesday, 6.30am at Black Iron Gym.

Black Iron Gym wants to raise $7000 to assist the Black Dog Institute's work improving the lives of people affected by mental illness.