Quirky role: Bright future for one jobseeker

by Danielle o’neal
18th Nov 2020 5:30 AM
A Gold Coast hotel is calling for applicants for a 'director of sunshine' job that will make guests' stays a little brighter.

QT Gold Coast said the new role would involve a mix of concierge and food and beverage work tackling guest's poolside requests to deliver a ray of sunshine to their summer holiday at the hotel's newly refurbished luxury pool precinct; The Spring.

The temporary contract job will also involve roles as a "master of ceremonies around the pool", "hyping up" DJ's during Sunday sessions across Summer and wearing bespoke costumes.

Jacqueline Scheiwe gets a first hand look at what the QT Hotels 'Director of Sunshine' job might entail. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
"If you can turn on a dime and outshine anyone in the room, this part is for you," the Seek job advertisement states.

"You'll offer a range of guest services around the poolside including a complimentary sunglasses polish, handing out sunscreen or iced towels, delivering a well-placed aloe vera spritz or organising a poolside spaQ massage."

General manager Steve Oakley said the successful applicant would be an ambassador for the newly refurbished pool and bar with nine cabanas.

"Our director of sunshine will be on hand to direct one of a kind experiences and poolside luxury our guests have come to expect from QT Gold Coast," he said.

Miss Universe Australia finalist Jacqueline Scheiwe was yesterday given a first hand look at what the 'Director of Sunshine' job might entail.

 

 

 

business director of sunshine gold coast qt gold coast travel

