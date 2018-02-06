Quota's popular High Tea is back

HIGH TEA: Quota's Vintage High Tea is back for its ninth year and promises to be a worthwhile afternoon of catching up with friends over high tea.

WOULD you like to spend an afternoon catching up with friends? Come along to Quota's Vintage High Tea afternoon, where you can catch up and give back to the community.

The Vintage High Tea is hosted by Quota International of Moranbah, a community service organisation that has been in town for more than 20 years.

This year all funds raised will go to supporting local youth by focusing on resilience and well-being.

Depending on funds raised, the total amount will be divvied up between Moranbah East State School, Moranbah State School and Moranbah State High School.

Quota International of Moranbah member Rosie Goulevitch said people should come along and help put back into the community what they get out of it.

"I think it is a win-win, you get to put back into the community what it gives out, and also enjoy an afternoon catching up with friends over high tea,” Mrs Goulevitch said.

"We feel in the last two years our high school students have been under a lot of pressure, we want to make sure when they do finish school they're as mentally able and prepared for what lies after.

"We also believe the earlier the better, so hopefully we can get some programs up and running in the primary schools.”

Held in the Moranbah Community Centre the Vintage High Tea generally hosts up to 250 people.

This year popular favourites are back, such as a massive cent sale, with prizes donated by local businesses, and a fashion parade for quirkiest and oldest teacups and teapots.

This year will also feature a high tea first, an entertaining mystery auction.

Tickets are on sale at the Moranbah Fair for $65 per person and can be bought tomorrow from 8am to 1pm.