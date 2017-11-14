Race club needs region's support

READY TO RACE: The Spring Racing Carnival will take to the Treasure Park track tomorrow.

READY TO RACE: The Spring Racing Carnival will take to the Treasure Park track tomorrow. Alaina Earl

THE Moranbah Race Club's Spring Racing Carnival will pay tribute to the country veterans when it coincides with Remembrance 's Day on Saturday, November 11.

The Treasure Park gates will open at 10.30am before a minute of silence is held at 11am to mark the occasion, to be attended by some of the region's veterans and cadets.

Moranbah Race Club president Simon Phillips said it would be a special event.

"We don't get much say in what day the race is held on, so we thought we might as well jump on board with Remembrance Day and remember the veterans and life members,” Mr Phillips said.

"Our life members have been around for a long time and helped to start the club in the first place, if it weren't for them and all their efforts in the beginning we wouldn't be here.”

Mr Phillips said the event's attendance levels had been declining due to people facing financial pressures across the region.

"If we can't get the community involved in the Spring Race Carnival, then it's quite possible we lose racing altogether in Moranbah,” he said.

"We are hoping for a really good turnout. It's the biggest race day for us of the year and we'd like to see as many people as we can.

"Hopefully everyone can come along and support a community event, one that can hopefully continue with their support.”

There will be five races held on the day and more than $45,000 in prizemoney and bonuses on offer.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment, including fashions on the field, a jumping castle, bar and canteen, the 50m ENZED men's Undie Dash, and live entertainment from Mackay band Bareback.