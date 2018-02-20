Race day to help locked out miners

THE scene is set for a big day of racing at Treasure Park in Moranbah this Saturday with the Moranbah Race Club hosting its first meeting for 2018.

The club's community race day is in support of the Oaky North Miners who have been locked out of their workplace at the Oaky North mining complex near Tieri for more than 200 days.

The Moranbah Workers Club, The Black Nugget Hotel and several CFMEU lodges in the district have donated goods for raffles to raise money for the miners' cause.

Race 2 on the program the End the Oaky North Miners lockout benchmark 45 handicap will be run in honour of the miners' cause.

Club vice president John Juhas is a retired 40 year veteran of the coal industry.

He finished his mining career at Goonyella Riverside and was an active union member throughout his career.

He said that Moranbah, being a strong mining and Labor town, was proud to get the club behind the Oaky North miners' cause.

Mr Juhas hoped all coal industry employees and families in Moranbah got behind the day supporting the miners' fight with Glencore.

Moranbah Race Club president Simon Phillips and his hard working committee have promised to have plenty of racing and entertainment on offer.

Operating on the day will be a competitive fashions on the field, a licensed bar, catering, tote facilities and a bookmakers' ring.

Gates open at 11am and there will be a live band performing afterwards, who are sure to rock the house down.

Buses will be running back and forth to the Moranbah Workers Club before and after the races.

The two big guns of country Queensland lock horns on Saturday, the Premier provincial Queensland trainer and the long time king of Treasure Park, John Manzelmann and country Queensland winner Bevan Johnson will both have strong teams assembled for the meeting which will ensure top quality racing on the event card.

Richard Turnbull