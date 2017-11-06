Race glory at its finest

News

LAST weekend, local Pioneer Park trainer Tracey Leake's long journey of 1000 kilometres in a round trip was well rewarded when she trekked west to Isisford Ross Cup Day meeting.

She saddled up her newest stable addition Hayyler's Tary ($6.50), who was only having its second start for the stable in the rich $14500 QTIS 1000 metre maiden handicap.

Hayyler's Tary was ridden to perfection by racing journey man Sunshine Coast hoop Pietro Romeo.

He didn't panic on the bonny filly after having a tough run in transit keeping her full of running and still putting her rivals away by close to two lengths.

Leake has been a long time dominant figure in picnic racing in outback Queensland but in March this year Leake took out a registered trainer's licence which has produced six winners from only 13 starters at a strike rate of 45 per cent.

Springsure owners Ian and Marita Rohden followed up on their big Emerald 100 win earlier this month with Hunter Island taking out the feature event at Isisford.

The $10,000 Isisford Cup was taken out by Hunter Island ($3.50), piloted by Miles based jockey Robert Faehr, in a tough grinding effort.

Hunter Island made amends for his close up third placing in the Emerald 100 to stable mate Outback Pirate.

Hunter Island - only having his third run for Barcaldine's Patrick O'Toole - looks set to be a big player in the Charleville cup on November 7, where he will line up with his two inform gallopers outback pirate and hunter island.

