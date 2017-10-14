Race in for annual Tri-Fecta

ALL SET: The 2017 Emerald Tri-Fecta is set to take place tomorrow.

THE first Central Highlands Triathlon Club event that includes an Olympic distance and is part of the Nissan State Series - tomorrow's Emerald Tri-Fecta - is set to attract about 100 competitors from across Queensland.

Rod McPheat, Central Highlands Triathlon Club member - referred to by club members as RocketMcFastAs - said the Emerald Tri-Fecta would start at Fairbairn Dam at 7.30am, and would be a unique event due to its "point-to-point transitions”.

He said spectators would be able to follow athletes from their swim leg onto the bike leg or choose the Botanic gardens to cheer on the run discipline.

Mr McPheat said the triathlon, which was part of the Nissan State Series of triathlons, also included an event for children that was being held from 4.30pm today starting at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

"The main triathlon is quite a unique event as it has an Olympic distance, so we're hoping to entice a lot of people to come out and train that longer distance before the Noosa Triathlon.”

The swim leg will be held at Fairbairn Dam with a sprint distance of 750m and Olympic leg of 1500m. The bike component includes a sprint leg of 20km or an Olympic distance of 40km, and then the run which begins in town, includes a sprint distance of one 5km loop of the Botanical Garden circuit or an Olympic distance 10km run of two loops.

Presentations will be held at the Emerald 100 Race Day about noon.

Mr McPheat said triathlons were his favourite sport as he loved the challenge of putting the three disciplines together before reaching the finish.

He said it was a sport his whole family could enjoy, including his wife and children aged seven and nine, who also took part in events.

Members of the triathlon club come from Longreach, Springsure, Moranbah, Dysart, Capella, Blackwater and other nearby towns.

Mr McPheat said club members enjoyed social time together, including barbecues and camping trips away, often revolving around other local events.

"Taking part in triathlons has changed my way of living in that it's a healthy atmosphere, we train together, and it's very encouraging.”

He said he believed the triathlon club was also good for the region as it attracted tourists and other athletes to the area.

"I think it does wonders for the region. We've got some great other friendly clubs who are willing to help out with our events and we love to repay their support by attending their events. It's good to see friendly faces at each other's triathlons and gauge whether you've improved against fellow competitors.”

For more details, visit centralhighlandstriathlon club.com.