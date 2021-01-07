Race to replace Isaac’s most senior bureaucrat

The search to replace outgoing Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson has begun.

The search is on to replace the Isaac region’s most senior bureaucrat.

Isaac Regional Council announced it would begin the recruitment process to replace chief executive officer Gary Stevenson this month.

The recruitment process begins almost a year after Mr Stevenson flagged he would step down after four decades in local government.

During a closed council session in February, a motion was adopted agreeing to a 12-month transition plan as Mr Stevenson moved into semi-retirement.

The plan was to recruit a deputy to shadow Mr Stevenson, with the expectation they would replace the outgoing CEO.

The new deputy CEO was meant to be announced after the March council elections.

Isaac Regional Mayor Anne Baker said the search for Mr Stevenson’s replacement in the new year was still part of that orderly transition.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and outgoing CEO Gary Stevenson.

Cr Baker said the council would hold a nationwide recruitment process this month.

“This may not necessarily be a quick or easy process but we will look to have a new CEO in place by mid-year.” Cr Baker said.

“I envisage there will be a handover transition period once the new CEO is appointed before we finally farewell Gary.”

Cr Baker said it was a bittersweet change to the council’s leadership team.

“Gary joined Isaac Regional Council as CEO in 2016 and has guided the organisation through significant challenges and milestones during his time with us, including of course the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across our communities,” Mayor Baker said.

“(The) council is very reluctant to see him go but understands Gary has made the decision to step away and spend more time with his family.

“Gary has brought a high level of professionalism to the role and his trusted advice has been instrumental in shaping the future direction of our council and our region.”