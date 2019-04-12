Races coincide with festival

ON AGAIN: The Easter Saturday races are bound to draw a huge crowd next weekend.

ON AGAIN: The Easter Saturday races are bound to draw a huge crowd next weekend. Kristen Booth

ON Saturday, April 20, the Emerald Jockey Club will host its annual Easter Saturday meeting at Pioneer Park, which coincides with the finish of the Sunflower Queen parade and presentations where the winner of Miss Emerald Sunflower Queen will be announced by Member for Gregory, Lachlan Miller.

The streets on the north side of town will be filled with residents and visitors trying to catch a glimpse of the bright and colourful Sunflower Parade as it makes its way through the streets.

The parade, in its 43rd year, is a wonderful opportunity for community groups and businesses to get together at the races to show off their floats, decorated bikes, scooters, prams and trucks filled with children.

Vintage cars and emergency services make the slow journey along the streets.

Lollies scatter the footpath where excited onlookers await to see the spectacular vision of colour.

The parade will assemble from 8.30am at Rundle Park before it starts at 9.30am to proceed to the racecourse, arriving around 10.30am.

The festivities will continue at the racecourse with the crowning of the 2019 Sunflower Queen and Junior Princess.

Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts said there will be children's activities and plenty to do for families.

Most of all there will be a top day of racing and entertainment, with the racing action kicking off at 12.30pm as a warm-up to the big rodeo also on Saturday night.

Bell's success

PIONEER Park trainer Glenda Bell clocked up 2748 kilometres in a five-day period for a haul of two wins, two placings and one unplaced effort, with a combined total of more than $16,000 in prizemoney

across three venues at Mackay, Thangool and Townsville.

Bell opened her account for her whistle-stop tour with Ossenhagen in the last race at Oralea Park in Mackay last Friday, taking out the open handicap over 1200m.

Fly-in, fly-out jockey Nathan Day was seated on the veteran galloper and delivered a peach of a

ride from a horror barrier (12).

The Bell-trained galloper was at the juicy odds of $21 with the luxury weight of 54kg.

The horse held off the challenge of Sweet Surprise from the John Manzelmann stable in a close finish.

Bell said as a rising 10-year-old, Ossenhagen continued to defy father time.

She is considering a tilt at the $125,000 Battle of the Bush series and hopes to get the veteran galloper to the June final.

Everything Ossenhagen had done for her, Bell said, was a bonus and the old

fella would tell her when

he had lost his zest for racing.

Bell continued on her winning way at Thangool only 20 hours later, with lightly raced galloper Real Deal McNeill ($9), ridden by Elyce Smith, taking out the 1075m Class B on the program.

She then lined up with The Baker at Cluden Park in Townsville on Tuesday, with the venue having its first meeting back after the devastating floods earlier this year.

The Baker, ridden by Brad Pengelly from wide barrier, had no luck in running, getting a long way back in transit for an unplaced effort.

The Baker will strip fitter and will perform much better at the gelding's next assignment.

At Callaghan Park this weekend in Rockhampton over the Capricornia yearling sales carnival the Central Highlands trainers are represented by Glenda Bell.

Today she lines up with stable star Fastnet Flyer, along with Jelly Bean.

Trevor Williams lines up with Siege of Ennis and on day two of the carnival, Ross Meek has two runners entered, Bound to Me and Mr Resetti.