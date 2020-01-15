Racing awards night ‘shot in the arm’ for industry

GALA: On the Bit has grown enormously over the years.

ON FEBRUARY 8 the second annual On the Bit Queensland Country Racing Gala Awards dinner will be held in Emerald at the Town Hall.

The creator of On The Bit is Matty Peters, who pioneered the live streaming of non-Tab country racing with coverage of country racing venues all over Queensland.

Since its inception in June 2017, On the Bit has grown enormously.

It has been a shot in the arm for country racing in Queensland keeping owners, trainers and racing enthusiasts up to date on all facets of Queensland country racing news and the live broadcasts of several country race venues each weekend.

Peters and his wife Kristy have done a lot of work in conjunction with Racing Queensland and the Queensland Country Racing Board to have the evening sanctioned as the official Queensland Country Racing Awards night in 2020.

The night will be a gala-style ball dedicated to recognising country racing excellence with several award categories to be presented throughout the evening. The event is now an annual one on the country racing calendar.

Earlier this year, after Emerald was again chosen to host the 2020 awards night, Peters and his wife Kristy worked tirelessly to assemble a team of heavy-hitters to host the evening.

These include Radio Tab identity Tony Clements and Queensland’s number one race caller Josh Fleming from Barcaldine.

The headline acts, who are both country boys, include the trainer of Black Caviar and Wyandra boy Peter Moody, as well as the pioneering Pam O’Neill, who will give insight into her struggles to be licenced as a woman jockey. Renowned poet Rupert McCall will be back on deck again after bringing the house down last year. McCall has written a country racing poem dedication which will be unveiled on the evening.

The night coincides with a meet-and-greet at the Emerald Jockey Club on Friday and a big day of racing at Pioneer Park on Saturday.

Afterwards there will be entertainment at the Emerald Town Hall. Tickets are on sale for $150 a head, which includes canapes, and a two-course dinner and drinks package.

Money raised will fund technology for the On the Bit team to upgrade equipment to continue to broadcast racing and upgrade country race club facilities.