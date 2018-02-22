Racing beside big shots

RACE FEVER: The Taunton Motorsports #95 Marc Focus V8 car raced by local man Jason Busk in the Bathurst 12 Hour race.

TRAVELLING to the renowned Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, NSW earlier this month for the second consecutive year to participate in the Bathurst 12 Hour race, Jason Busk and the Taunton Motor sports team were thrilled to find themselves on the podium at the completion of the event.

Having achieved his lifelong dream of racing at the famed circuit in last year's Bathurst 12 Hour, Busk's excitement reached another level on Sunday, February 4.

The team improved on last year's overall fourth-place result by two positions to finish second overall in Class I and first in Class I Division B aboard the Taunton Motorsports #95 Marc Focus V8 car.

Completing all his schooling in Moranbah and now living in Gladstone, motor sport competitor Jason Busk said to go back and compete for a second time was surreal.

"Racing at Bathurst last year was an absolute dream come true,” he said.

"But to come back this year and achieve a podium result is better than anything I could have imagined.

"I've been watching Bathurst since I was a young kid and I have always held a dream to race, and now I have.”

Busk got more than five hours of track time under his belt throughout the weekend's practice sessions and the 12 hour race held on the Sunday, starting at 5.45am.

He said being in the same room with motor sport legends like Jamie Whincup was a moment to savour.

"These are guys you see on TV, but we were standing in the same room and racing right next to them,” he said. "It was great.”