Racing industry under fire, after two Bundy deaths in five weeks

UNACCEPTABLE: The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) is calling for action, following two recent greyhound deaths in the space of five weeks, at the Bundaberg track.

MULTIPLE greyhound deaths are being investigated at the Bundaberg racing track.

Two greyhounds have been euthanised in the last five weeks, at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, after they sustained injuries while racing.

Big Boss Bree was euthanised on June 8, when the three-year-old dog collided with another greyhound who was entering the back straight at the time.

The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) national president Dennis Anderson said the sad news illustrates the need for urgent reforms in the racing industry.

“To the racing industry, greyhounds are disposable gambling products (because) most injuries are treatable but owners would rather spend a few dollars to euthanise a dog than provide the necessary veterinary treatment,” Mr Anderson said.

“The only way to end greyhound suffering is to ban greyhound racing, but until that happens, the industry must reduce on-track deaths and injuries by implementing safer tracks with an emphasis on straight tracks and six-dog races.”

According to the stewards’ report which was recently released, Big Boss Bree fell during the collision and sustained a compound fracture to her left forelimb and was euthanised after the race.

It comes after Isn’t She Just was euthanised at the track last month, after rupturing her back muscles during a race.

Queensland remains to be one of the highest states in the country for racing greyhound deaths, with 21 fatal incidents recorded statewide this year.

Nationally, the figures are even more startling with 107 deaths, 90% of which occurred as a result of serious leg injuries and 60% as a result of incidents at track turns.

“Most serious injuries to greyhounds occur at track turns where their speed causes them to bunch together and collide,” Mr Anderson said.

“Industry-funded research done by the University of Technology Sydney in 2017 recommended straight tracks and six-dog races, instead of the usual eight to reduce injuries and deaths, yet little has changed.”

Queensland Racing Integrity commissioner Ross Barnett confirmed the two deaths occurred at the Bundaberg club.

“The Commission has established the terms of reference for a new committee of experts which will investigate every greyhound race day death and catastrophic racing injury in Queensland to determine the cause and circumstances around each death and injury that occurs on- track,” Mr Barnett said.

“This process will aim to improve racing greyhound animal welfare and provide a proactive strategic approach to the reduction of on track deaths and injuries.

“We want to identify what causes these deaths and serious injuries to reduce the incidence of both.”

CPG has proposed a five-point plan be developed to reform the racing industry, requesting safer tracks, whole-of-life tracking of a greyhound, tougher penalties for mistreatment and a reduction of breeding and sanctuary funding.

The NewsMail requested comment from Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, but no response was received.

For more information, visit greyhoundcoalition.com.