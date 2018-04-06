Racing snares region's heart

EASTER CELEBRATION: Winning connections with the Glenda Bell trained Onemore Bopa who took out the Mick Francis benchmark 65 handicap at the Easter Saturday Races.

Pioneer Park

EMERALD Jockey Club hosted its annual Easter Saturday races in conjunction with the Sunflower Festival parade presentations.

It was a great day of family entertainment and racing.

The club was extremely happy with the crowd and president Leon Roberts said the meeting was returning to its glory days where it was the jockey club's second biggest yearly race day.

It was a big day for Central Highland trainers, with three of the five races taken out by their gallopers.

The first race, the Fairbairn Bakery 1000m class two plate, was taken out by veteran Dysart owner trainer Les Jamieson.

His ever improving galloper Fidereus ($2.10) made it three wins on the trot with ace Rockhampton hoop Nigel Seymour in the saddle.

Rockhampton's Jamieson has owned and trained several top-line gallopers, including multiple metropolitan winner Carry the Clubs. He won more than a quarter of a million dollars during his career of 45 starts and gave the retired Dysart Coal miner plenty of thrills along the way.

His new stable addition Fidereus has a long way to go before reaching the heights of Carry the Clubs.

Fidereus just keeps taking the next step up in class for Jamieson and looks set for more wins.

Bluff trainer Bill Trimble's bonny mare Dakota Rocks $3.20 rattled home behind Fidereus under Emma Bell's urging for second placing and looks set for a big prep this time in.

The Irish Village benchmark 45 handicap over 1200m saw Clermont jockey Emma Bell team up with her mother Clermont trainer Jenny.

The duo struck instant pay dirt with the Bell's stable newest addition Flinders Deagon ($3.50).

Bell led the entire journey, racing Flinders Deagon to perfection in front like a seasoned veteran.

Clint Garland's Fast Trick ($2.25) was an eye catcher running home well for second placing. The Bell stable should have plenty of success with Flinders Deagon.

The Michael Shields benchmark 65 over 1200m was taken out by Glenda Bell who saddled up Onemore Bopa, racing first up from a spell.

This was one of the most popular and the nastiest results for on course bookies.

Bell's astute judgment proved correct for connections.

The well tried Onemore Bopa opened at $4.20 and started a well tried favourite at $2.40. Ridden by Thomas Doyle, Onemore Bopa kicked away with Daryl Johnson's Starena ($6.00) ridden by Natalea Summers to engage in a two horse war.

The two were locked in battle for the last 200m, but Onemore Bopa got the win.

Onemore Bopa is raced locally and part owned by Ted and Central Highlands Regional Councillor Gai Sypher who were on course with Erin Kruse, who has well and truly caught the racing bug, and is a regular face at the track with trainer Glenda Bell.

Alpha Races

ANOTHER local Pioneer Park trainer Tracey Leake trekked over the Drummond Range to Alpha with Hayler's Tary ($3.50) to take out the benchmark 45 handicap over 1000m in a well judged Martin Haley ride for a Central Highlands Quinella.

The Ross Vagg trained Bluff galloper Mozzinator ($4.00),was a short head away in second placing.

Tracey Leake had not started the four year old mare since a maiden win at Isisford in October and, based on this performance, may have another handy galloper in the stable since taking out her trainer's licence.

Leake has saddled up 16 starters for seven winners, close to a 45% strike rate.

Ross Vagg made amends for his unlucky second in the last race, when Onemoretwoless ($2), ridden by leading country hoop Pietro Romeo, held off the Boy Foster trained Lend me a Tenner.

It was a great reward for the hard working Bluff racing family, who supported both Highlands meetings.

Mozzinator established a handy lead until near the turn, where he joined in quickly to put the pressure on the leader.

Both runners then settled down to a hard fought battle with the Red Element mare Hayler's Tary gaining victory by a neck with Bayside Bandit a close up third.

Capricornia

Yearling Sales

ALL roads lead to the two-day Capricornia sales and two-day racing carnival this weekend.

Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts is lining up as a part owner of the Jamie McConachy trained Brook's Pleasure who stands to collect $164,000, if the filly can take out the feature two-year-old race.

Trainer Jamie McConachy said he couldn't be happier with Brook's Pleasure following her jump-out win over 900m at Callaghan Park last weekend, scorching the turf running 55.18 seconds in the 900 metre trial.

Jockey Ash (Butler) got off her after the jump-out and said "she's got gears”.

Roberts said fly in fly out South East Queensland jockey Nathan Day was engaged to ride the filly.

Former Emerald boy Tom Button has a four prong attack in the two-year-old classic led by last starry Brisbane metropolitan place getter Gypsy Toff, raced by Alpha grazing family the Sparrows, led by Kelvin.

Kelvin and the Sparrow have the points on the board and look the likely favourite.

Former Emerald boy Tom Button said his stable jockey Nigel Seymour would stick with Gypsy Toff, Les Tilley would ride Ruby Georgie, Zoe White would partner Wicked Grimshaw and Ashley Butler would take the mount on The Tax Accountant.