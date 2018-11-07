Cup jockey handed heavy suspension

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to the mounting yard after finishing in second place on Marmelo in race 7 the Lexus Melbourne Cup. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to the mounting yard after finishing in second place on Marmelo in race 7 the Lexus Melbourne Cup. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

HUGH Bowman has been suspended for a month for three charges relating to his second-placed ride on Marmelo in the Melbourne Cup.

The suspension means Bowman will miss the start of a Japan stint scheduled to begin on November 24 and deny him the chance to defend the Japan Cup on November 25.

Bowman's ban starts after he rides at Thursday's Oaks day meeting at Flemington where he rides Zapurler in the Group One feature, the VRC Oaks.

He will also forfeit Group One rides aboard Brave Smash and Latrobe on the final day at Flemington.

Bowman pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge, another charge of using the whip more than allowed before the 100m mark and another of weighing in 1kg over his allotted weight on Marmelo.

Jockeys are allowed to whip five times prior to the 100m mark, but Bowman reportedly whipped Marmelo 12 times.

He was suspended for 12 meetings for careless riding, eight meetings on the whip ruling and 21 meetings for returning overweight.

Racing Victoria stewards said the bans were to be served cumulatively before reducing it by six days, making it a calendar month.

"We admire your horsemanship and your ability to ride but that wasn't up to scratch," chief steward Robert Cram told Bowman.

Bowman will consider appealing the bans in an attempt to claim back-to-back Japan Cup victories later in the month.

Stewards also came down hard on other jockeys breaching the whip rules in the Cup with winning ride Kerrin McEvoy fined $3000, Regan Bayliss $1500, Dwayne Dunn and Damian Lane $800 and Michael Walker $400.

Jockeys Jim Crowley and Christine Puls were also suspended for 10 meetings on careless riding charges during support races.