RACQ backs ambitious ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ plan

The Carnarvon Highway through Roma, part of Labor's planned 'second Bruce Highway'. PIC: Lachlan Berlin

THE state’s top automobile group has thrown their support behind a bold plan to build a ‘second Bruce Highway’ through inland Queensland.

RACQ has welcomed Labor’s $200 million promise to build an inland alternative to the Bruce

Highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi if re-elected and called on other parties and the

Federal Government to support the commitment.

Club spokesman Paul Turner said for years RACQ had called on the State Government to

develop an inland route, to provide a flood resilient freight network from Southeast

Queensland to the north.

“The Bruce Highway is the backbone of Queensland, serving a population of more than 1.2

million people as either a local road, tourism highway or the main freight route across the

State,” Mr Turner said.

“Activating an inland alternative freight route will provide Queensland’s supply chains with a

safe and resilient substitute to the Bruce Highway by moving heavy vehicles off the existing

network.

“Travel times could be reduced by up to four hours if this road is built.

“There will be major improvements to productivity and with fewer trucks on the Bruce, a real safety benefit for all road users.”

Mr Turner said the Bruce Hwy was prone to being cut several times a year due to

weather events which could cripple the north.

“During wet season we often see the Bruce cut by flood waters which is not only

inconvenient for locals but also damages the transport network, halts freight and isolates

communities,” he said.

“An inland route will strengthen major supply chains, ensuring far north Queensland isn’t cut

off during those inevitable extreme weather events.

“We’d now like to see all parties and the Federal Government commit to delivering this

project and give regional Queenslanders access to the safe, reliable and resilient

infrastructure they deserve.”

