RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has partnered with Coxons Group Australia for a three-year commitment as the service’s newest Lift Off Partner.

The sponsorship ensures the service can continue to provide a dedicated aerial search and rescue helicopter with full aeromedical and counter disaster capabilities in the Central Queensland region.

In addition to the three-year partnership, Coxons Group Australia has also contributed as a Rescue300 member for a number of years, supported fundraising activities among staff, and sponsored the annual Resources Charity Golf Day, of which RACQ Capricorn Rescue is the beneficiary.

“One of the core principles of Coxons Group Australia is to support and develop a better future for their community,” RACQ Capricorn Rescue’s operations manager Kirsty Wooler said.

“We can confirm this partnership will indeed ensure a better future for the 300,000 residents currently living in Central Queensland.

“We value long term relationships and are delighted to be partnering with Coxons Group Australia for many years to come.”

National sales manager for Coxons Group Australia Mark Ostwald said as a local family owned business it was important for Coxons to continue to recognise and contribute back to local and regional communities.

“This partnership is a reflection of the Coxons Group values and we are very excited to execute this new agreement,” he said.

Coxons Group Australia provides cooling services to mining, transport and other industries from their branches in Rockhampton, Townsville, and Newcastle.

Managing director of Coxons Group Australia Joel Heazlewood said RACQ Capricorn Service did “absolutely fantastic work”.

“This is an important relationship to us, and truly reflects our values of supporting the communities we operate in,” he said.

“As our business grows, we’re so grateful to be able to increase our level of support to vital community services.”

