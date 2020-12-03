Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue off the Gladstone coast rescuing a man from a bulk carrier.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue off the Gladstone coast rescuing a man from a bulk carrier.
News

RACQ chopper off Gladstone coast to rescue man on bulk carrier

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 6:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service is currently off Gladstone after reports a man on a bulk carrier had fallen ill.

The helicopter rescue service took to social media to alert of the current mission at 6.37pm.

“#RACQ # caprescue Rescue 300 is currently sitting on a bulk carrier off Gladstone picking up a sick man from the ship,” the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service posted.

“He will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.”

This is the sixth mission for the helicopter in the past three days.

Yesterday the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter was called to Swain Reef to airlift an unconscious man on a fishing charter boat.

The service also performed two hospital transfers to Rockhampton and attended a two-vehicle crash at Barmaree.

bulk carrier cq rescue gladstone gladstone observer racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rescue chopper rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding for vital crane to open Gladstone port to freight

        Premium Content Funding for vital crane to open Gladstone port to freight

        News The master plan for the Port of Gladstone identified gantry cranes as ‘critical for ongoing efficiency of port operations.’

        First year apprentices showcase skills to industry leaders

        Premium Content First year apprentices showcase skills to industry leaders

        Careers Twenty-nine apprentices competed in front of industry leaders for a chance at...

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Weather: Intense heatwave to return, leading into next week

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth