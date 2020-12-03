RACQ chopper off Gladstone coast to rescue man on bulk carrier

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue off the Gladstone coast rescuing a man from a bulk carrier.

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service is currently off Gladstone after reports a man on a bulk carrier had fallen ill.

The helicopter rescue service took to social media to alert of the current mission at 6.37pm.

“#RACQ # caprescue Rescue 300 is currently sitting on a bulk carrier off Gladstone picking up a sick man from the ship,” the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service posted.

“He will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.”

This is the sixth mission for the helicopter in the past three days.

Yesterday the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter was called to Swain Reef to airlift an unconscious man on a fishing charter boat.

The service also performed two hospital transfers to Rockhampton and attended a two-vehicle crash at Barmaree.