Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up.
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up. Lee Constable
RACQ offers tips on coronavirus safety at the bowser

Crystal Jones
by
24th Mar 2020 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
THE RACQ has responded to concerns around cleanliness at the bowser, urging drivers to be cautious and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there were a few ways this could be done.

"We've had concerns from members and the general public around cleanliness at the service station, in particular it's about touching those pumps," she said.

"We encourage motorists to take wipes along with them, make sure you're wiping down that palm pad, also your hands afterwards.

"Morotists really need to take cleanliness into their own hands, take some wipes along with you, wipe down that pump before you're using it, wipe your hands again afterwards and it's also really important to make sure you are regularly wiping down your steering wheel and also those door handles."

coronavirus covid-19
