Radio boss’s $18 million mistake

One lucky Aussie woman is wearing the "most expensive engagement ring ever purchased" thanks to a big financial mistake made by her now-husband.

During an interview with Hughesy & Kate on The Hit Network on Monday, Australian Survivor contestant Janine Allis spoke about the early days of her Boost Juice empire.

She revealed before it became the Australian icon it is today, many people within the radio industry bought shares in Boost Juice, as Ms Allis' husband Jeff used to work in the sector.

Janine Allis founded Boost Juice in 2000. Picture: Supplied

However, she also revealed one unnamed executive decided to sell up - a decision that ultimately cost him millions.

"There are people in this radio station who are still regretting not taking up your offer of being involved," Dave Hughes remarked.

"And the ones who missed out still work here," he quipped, before asking Ms Allis if it was true that one radio boss had bought shares in Boost - only to sell them when the time came to buy his girlfriend a diamond engagement ring.

During an interview with Hughesy & Kate on The Hit Network yesterday, Ms Allis said one radio exec probably regretted selling his Boost shares. Picture: Instagram

Ms Allis confirmed the rumour was true - and estimated the romantic but foolish move likely cost the couple a staggering $18 million.

Since then, Boost Juice has emerged as one of Australia's best-loved franchises, and it is a genuine, multimillion-dollar success story.

"It's probably the most expensive engagement ring ever purchased in Australia … more than what James Packer gave Mariah Carey," Hughes continued.

"He's a very generous man," Ms Allis joked, before confirming that luckily, the couple were still together.

"You can't put a price on love Janine," Hughes said.

Boost Juice was founded by the mother of four in 2000 in Adelaide after she stumbled upon the juice bar fad during a holiday in the US just one year earlier.

The business rapidly expanded, with more than 500 stores now operating across Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and South Africa. It is one of the most popular juice bars in the country and one of the largest juice bar franchises on the planet, turning over more than $100 million per year.

Ms Allis has appeared on reality TV programs such as Australian Survivor and Shark Tank and is now a household name.