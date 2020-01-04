Radio host outs colleague’s creepy sexts

An American sports radio host took to social media to share the creepy messages she said she received from a male colleague.

Jasmyn Fritz, who's based in Raleigh, North Carolina, hosts The Sports Shop Radio Show as well as the podcast Topics & Takes, according to her Twitter bio. She tweeted a screenshot of the harassing messages a "drunk" reporter allegedly sent after she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a black dress, the New York Post reports.

"What's the closest I can suck your t**," one of the messages read. He allegedly continued, "And grab your left a** cheek" and "Damn you're fine".

The next message is dated from the following morning at 8.27am. It says: "Whoa holy f*** I was drunk."

It's unclear if the two work together or cover the University of North Carolina for different news organisations.

"We cover the same team. And now we have an uncomfortable work environment," Fritz tweeted with the screenshot of the messages.

"Stop sending these messages. Check your friends who send these messages. Check yourself if you send these messages."

Fritz blacked out the alleged sender's name in the message and did not share his identity, explaining that she's also "said wrong and stupid things before".

Fritz added that anyone could message her if they were concerned "about who to avoid" and criticised the person responsible for sending the messages for how he followed up his inappropriate remarks.

"There's zero accountability and no apology," Fritz wrote. "He literally thinks it was okay because he was drunk."

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine replied to Fritz's post, writing: "I'm so sorry this has happened to you.

"You do not have to tolerate an uncomfortable work environment."

Another sports presenter also tweeted her anger at the alleged offender's reaction to the incident.

"Instead of an apology, unacceptable behaviour by a colleague was followed up by, 'Whoa I was drunk' which is about as far from an apology as possible," Marilyn Payne tweeted.

"It says 'I'm going to acknowledge my behaviour & still not acknowledge how disrespectful & wrong it is or how you feel'."

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission