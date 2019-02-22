Radio station feels community's love

MORE than 100 people spread the love last week to celebrate Valentine's Day with a special bingo fundraiser event hosted by 4RFM to raise money for the volunteer-run Moranbah community radio station.

Alaina Earl, publications facilitator at 4RFM, said it was the station's second bingo event and they planned to host three more - one each term - during the year.

"Each one will be themed differently, and this bingo was broken up with a trivia round in the middle which was lots of fun, if not a bit tricky for the participants,” she said.

Ms Earl said fundraising totals were still being tallied but she was hoping to raise enough to relieve the financial stresses of operating the station - a venture which began in 1998 as a community project run by a local youth worker and a group of young people.

"The money will go towards the everyday running of the radio station, which is a great benefit to us as we're a not-for-profit organisation, relying on sponsorship and grants to survive,” she said.

Ms Earl said she was always seeking fundraising ideas that also involve the community.

"Bingo was once a huge part of Moranbah, with a different club or group hosting bingo once a week, sometimes more,” she said. "So we knew that there was a love for it and that people would be missing it. Thus 4RFM Bingo was born. We would never be able to run such a great event without our volunteers and families.”

Ms Earl said she was grateful to Moranbah Arts for their "fantastic” venue, saying "our two groups work wonderfully together”.

She said volunteers at the station shared a common love of music and many gained personal rewards through their on-air announcing and skill development while being a part of the station's growth.