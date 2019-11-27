Radradra slams door shut on NRL return

Semi Radradra has emphatically ruled out a return to rugby league, saying the NRL is now behind him.

The cross-code superstar's playing future has been the subject of plenty of speculation following his stellar performances for Fiji at the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

South Sydney were heavily linked to the powerhouse winger, while Canterbury and Parramatta both recently said they'd be interested in signing him should he return to the NRL.

Semi Radradra was a cult hero for the Eels. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

But in an interview with French newspaper Sud Ouest, Radradra said his NRL career was "over".

"I know there are a lot of rumours going on and talking about a return to (rugby league), but a return to (rugby league) is not an option for me," Radradra said.

"I already proved myself in (rugby league) … the NRL is behind me, it's over. I already proved that I was one of the best Fijians in this league.

"Playing (rugby union) pleases me, I love it more and more. I'm in a different environment … I still have a lot to learn and things to prove."

Radradra is nearing the end of his contract with French rugby outfit Bordeaux and has been linked with a move to English club Bristol.

When asked what his next move in rugby union would be, Radradra replied: "Nobody knows.

"This is the last year of my contract with Bordeaux, my agent is looking after the rest. He will look at the bet offers and we will see. I'm only focused on rugby.

"I like this Bordeaux team, I found a family here. This club gave me a great opportunity, and helped me discover my talent and allowed me to become the player I am today.

"But in the end, it's a story of business. I must also consider my family. I will look at the best options available to me, and I will make my choice."