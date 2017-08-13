Rae of Aussie talent

GOLF: Rested and refreshed from playing two tournaments in America, Rae Weiki has already set her sights on her next competition.

Rae is preparing for three golf tournaments in the upcoming school holidays, riding on the excitement from her two-week trip of the States.

In the two tournaments she competed in, Rae finished second in the 15 year girls' division at the West Coast AAU Junior Olympic Games to place fourth overall for girls 15-18 years division and 10th at the World Stars of Junior Golf.

Dad Jeff was proud of his daughter's efforts, saying she had come back excited to keep pursuing her dreams in the sport.

"In the second tournament her results really stood out,” he said.

"She scored 73 on the second day and that's the first time she has scored like that, that's one of her personal best scores.

"With limited coaching and going out like that with natural talent, I'm pretty proud of her.”

Rae thanked the organisers and the Australian team for the experience, which included chances to sightsee while she was there.

"To all friends and family, thank you all so much for your continuous support in all of my golf tournaments... especially my Dad,” she said.

"I didn't think I'd be able to fly over to the other side of the world without you but I did.

"Thank you for your hard work and dedication that brought me to where I am today in my golf.”