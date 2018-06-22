Raging Bulls stage second-half comeback to take down Cowgirl

Rugby League: Ladies' football is alive and the game in Middlemount had the crowd excited.

Abby and April Catling scored three tries and were strong in defence and attack, both being the main attacking weapons for Dysart Bulls.

The Emerald Cowgirls also proved strong, with Caitlin Saunders, Deborah Barchard and Te Rangimarie Tarei playing big roles on the day.

The ladies' game started with both sides keen to win, with Tegan Rolfe giving direction to the Bulls and Bichel had a great game leading the charge in the engine room.

In five minutes, Abby Catling barged over for Dysart's first try.

Cowgirls' Deborah Barchard was in full flight, taking on the Dysart team and she crashed over trying to make more ground, but Abby Catling came in and raked the ball not allowing a try. Cowgirls received the ball from the dropout and Caitlin Saunders received the ball at five-eighth, ran 20m taking defenders with her and scored a good try. After a Denise Chaplin conversion The score was 6-6.

Faye Neville and Kyla Smith were hitting the ball up for the Cowgirls but couldn't stop the Bulls after halfback Sarah Hicks ran 25m and offloaded to Mariel Creevey for her try.

Cowgirls half Naomi Zonca was distributing the ball the running backs. From a penalty, Cowgirls hooker Shae Boag passed to running player Deborah Barchard and she was over for a try, putting the ball down this time. Next, Caitlin Saunders ran the ball and passed to Barchard who was in again after 35 minutes.

Seconder rower Cassidy Morrissey was having a good running game and making plenty of yards. That left the half time score 16-12. Could the Cowgirls hang on?

Dysart's Peta Oman and Kasey Scott got involved with the hit-ups, but Barchard was soon in again, running from dummy half for 20m and Cowgirls led 20-12.

Abby Catling and Teagan Rolfe hit their straps for the Bulls and the ball went Sarah Hicks to Rolfe and Catling received the ball and she was over after 10 minutes. Rolfe used her experience to go over for a try and Bulls were coming back.

Denise Chaplin was tackling everything and couldn't stop them. Catling was doing her best out wide and she barged over again for her third try, making the score 28-22 with nine minutes left.

Rebecca Bishel scored again for the Bulls then hit the ball up from Cowgirls line and she was over also having a good game. To finish the game Tegan Rolfe stole the ball in a one-on-one tackle and ran 20 metres to score. Cassidy Morrissey converted and the final score was 38-20 to the Bulls. It was a good game to watch.

The girl's competition is hotting up and finals aren't far away. Congratulations to Mariah Storch on her selection in the Qlds Team for Friday nights game against NSW's.

Mens: The Shorty Moffatt Shield was played for in Middlemount between The Panthers and the Dysart bulls were to strong on the day winning 44-12. The game started with a minute silence for Shorty Moffat.

The Bulls started strong with props Eddie Pearson and Nick Webster battered the young Panther line The Bulls were determined to win the game by their plays. Half back Kerrod Page lead the team around taking them forward and hooker Davin Turner was involved with his team leadership.

Middlemount were playing one up football and were struggling to gain ground. Old Stayer Jason Randell playing prop continued to setup the plays with his settling run. This included a try barging in over in the second half.

Dysart fullback Assan Munro started the try scoring after 15 minutes and again in the 24th minute. Dysart attack kept coming and the Panthers five eight Mitchell Patterson and half Saige Webber tried directing the team around. Matt Heidecker was taking the ball to help the younger pack out.

Dysart's Lock Lance Wyllie was having a great match with plenty of hit ups making metres and his defence was damaging at times. But the Bulls played better and again scored two good tries to prop Nick Webster. The Bull lead 22-0 at half time. Could the Panthers come up and make a difference?

Practically from the kickoff, Assan Munro was gifted the ball and made a break and was away to score for the Panthers they lead 28-0. That is when Middlemount started sharing the ball and the Hooker Jake Barber started to run the ball and then distribute the ball.

Mitchell Patterson was over from dummy half for a try after nine minutes. Evergreen Prop Jason Randell and John Masi continued the hitups paving the way and Jason barged over for a try. Matt Hiedecker converted both tries and the panthers were looking good at 12 points. But after 25 minutes the Bulls found their go forward and prop Eddie Pearson was making ground and distributing the ball and hooker Davin Turner scored the next try.

Centre William Goodland was out wide running the ball into the Middlemount defence and Jack Kalinowsky had a good game in the forwards. Josh Kilpatrick made a great run next and he was in for a try. Callum Wilson converted six conversations for the game and was rewarded with the last try to seal victory 44-12.

The Dysart Bulls were awarded the Shorty Moffat shield from the Moffat family on the night. There was a good vocal crowd there to watch the game.