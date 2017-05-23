28°
Rain clears to cloudy weekend across region

Jessica Dorey
| 18th May 2017 4:53 PM
The region is likely to move toward a slightly drier weekend.
The region is likely to move toward a slightly drier weekend.

FOLLOWING a wet day yesterday, the region is likely to move toward a slightly drier weekend.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the region could expect 5mm of rain or less.

"Most will fall in the morning and is likely to clear later in the day,” he said.

"The main rain in the area will be north of Middlemount.

"The weekend around Emerald is looking dry with an odd shower about each day.

"Generally the showers will be north of Emerald on Saturday and south west of Emerald.

"There will also be a chance of fog early on Sunday morning and possibly Monday morning.”

Although there won't be much rain around the region this weekend, weather conditions will remain partly cloudy.

As rain moves away from the region maximum temperatures will rise from 21 degrees today, to 27 on Sunday.

The region can expect minimum temperatures to remain around 15 degrees throughout the weekend and early into next week.

Mr Dutschke said the region would remain virtually dry next week with the next rain event not expected until next weekend.

