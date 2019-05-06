Temps to ‘plummet’ as winter is coming

It's time to fossick under the bed for you sweaters and scarfs - winter is coming.

A double whammy of cold fronts will sweep through south eastern Australian this week which will see "temperatures plummet", forecasters have warned.

Heavy bursts of rain, snow down to 1000 meters and severe frost are all on the cards.

The culprits are two fronts sweeping from west to east that will bring multiple bands of rain and snow, said Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

"We'll be really feeling a taste of winter by the time we get to the end of the week," Mr Sharpe said.

The first band is currently in the Great Australian Bight and should reach Adelaide by Tuesday and then head into Victoria and finally parts of New South Wales on Wednesday.

That will bring some showers but it's just a precursor of the main event later in the week.

"Right behind the first front is a better event. This one is a cold front but there is also likely to be a low pressure system forming within it that will bring fairly decent rain even into parts of NSW," Mr Sharpe said.

Temperatures could “plummet” later in the week. Picture: Sky News Weather

In terms of snow, up to 5cm could fall in the Alps earlier in the week. But the second front could dump enough of the white stuff to reach 20cm deep by the weekend. That snow could fall on higher ground down to 1000m in Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and even the Central Ranges.

"The impact of the second front carries through to the temperatures which will plummet right across south east Australia with very chilly conditions by the time we get to Saturday," Mr Sharpe said.

Frosty conditions could also be a possibility on Saturday morning, with some of that severe in inland and higher areas of Tasmania, eastern Victoria, southern and eastern NSW and the ACT.

Widespread frost could be a feature of the weekend. Picture: Sky News Weather

AROUND THE CAPITALS

Adelaide

Potential showers all week with heavy downpours on Thursday as that second front rolls through. Maximums of 20C earlier in the week will slip to 15C midweek with a low of just 9C on Friday morning.

Melbourne

The city will go from a high of 17C on Monday to just 14C on Friday with a low of 9C. Some showers all week but heaviest on Friday. Inland it will be cooler with Bendigo bottoming out at just 4C early on Tuesday and Thursday; Mount Hotham should see snow from Wednesday with a low of -4C early on Saturday.

Hobart

Pleasant autumn days in Hobart until Thursday when the rain arrives. Friday could be chilly with a low of 7C and a high of just 13C with similar temperatures across the weekend. Up on Mt Wellington there could a snow on the weekend and lows of 0C.

Canberra

It's beginning to feel a lot like winter in the capital. Sunny days at the beginning the week will see highs of 18C. But then it's downhill with a max of just 11C on Friday and a low of -1C on Saturday morning. Showers towards the end of the week.

Sydney

The Harbour City may escape the worst of the cold spell with a generally sunny week. Highs in the low 20s with Saturday the chilliest morning at 10C. Far colder on the Ranges. Orange could struggle to get to just 8C on Friday and may dip below freezing on Saturday morning. The ski fields will see snow and temperatures well below freezing mid week.

Brisbane

Warm sunny days in Queensland this week with temperatures peaking in the mid 20s, But some cold mornings in the single digits towards the weekend as the south east feels the tail end of that cold front. Further north, in Cairns the highs will bob around the 30C mark all week with the odd shower.

Darwin

Between 30C and 35C this week in a sunny Top End and little in the way of rain.

Perth

Generally sunny week in Perth with highs around 21-24C. But the mornings will be cold, down to just 6C on Tuesday and Thursday.