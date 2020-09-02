Rainbow Beach teacher, former principal on drug charges

A RAINBOW Beach teacher and former acting principal faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week after police found several marijuana plants and restricted drugs at his home during a search earlier this year.

On July 2, police searched Peter Matthew Mileson's Cooloola Cove house, where they found four marijuana plants in the backyard as well as restricted nicotine and liquids used for vaping.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Why the Gympie region's impending fire season looks bad

* 'My parole officer knows I take drugs; I'm cutting back'

* 10 biggest issues worrying Gympie voters heading into election

Mileson, who was home alone with his 12-year-old stepson, told police he knew the marijuana was growing in the yard but it was his wife's, and he had not helped her grow it.

The 47-year-old also said he knew about the liquid nicotine, which had been ordered online from overseas, not by him, and was used for vaping.

During their search police also found blister packs of a restricted drug which neither Mileson nor his wife had a prescription for, and they told police they forgot they had, as it had been imported from Vanuatu after a trip and left in a cupboard.

Mileson's partner was not home at the time, but was charged after the search and appeared in court in August.

The court heard Mileson and his partner had previously dated when they were around 18, and had reunited in 2015, and moved in together this year.

Mileson's lawyer told the court his client was a respected teacher, with 21 years experience in education, 16 of those in Rainbow Beach, where he had at times served as acting principal.

His lawyer also submitted that no convictions be recorded against Mileson, as it would impact his social standing and employment.

Mileson pleaded guilty to drug charges including possession of marijuana, restricted drugs and restricted nicotine, and was fined $500.

No convictions were recorded.