RAINFALL AND RIVER HEIGHTS: Sapphire floods
The Retreat Creek at Sapphire is sitting just below 10 metres as a sharp downpour of rain fell on Wednesday morning.
At 10.07am, it was measured at 9.3 metres.
The Retreat Creek bridge is 9.1 metres - the minor flood level is 9 metres, moderate 9.3 metres and major is 9.6 metres.
The day previous, on March 16, the river was sitting around half a metre.
Rain began falling around 1.45am as the river height began to rise.
By 2.30am, it was at 4 metres and by 3.12am, it was 7 metres.
Within 22 minutes at 3.39am, it rose another two metres, recorded at 9 metres.
The highest the river got to was 9.8 metres which was last recorded at 8.29am.
It has been sitting mostly steady since 8.35am and is slowly receding.
Mackenzie River rainfalls until 9am March 17:
Sapphire: 87mm
Rubyvale: 115mm
Clermont Airport: 121mm
Fairbairn Dam: 31mm
Keilambete (west of Rubyvale): 216mm
Springsure: 26mm
Sandstone Park: 98mm
Borilla Creek: 114mm
Kilamook Station (north of Rubyvale): 188mm
Blackdown Tableland: 45mm
All data in this story has been compiled from the Bureau of Meteorology.