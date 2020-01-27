Rainfall helps fill Highlands dams

WEATHER: The rain was a welcome weekend gift.

THE Australia Day long weekend brought significant rain to the Central Highlands.

Catchments in Emerald received about 44mm from Saturday to Monday. Blackwater got 59mm, Clermont 49mm, Moranbah 62mm, and Springsure 47mm.

At the time of writing, the Fairbairn Dam had risen to 10.4 per cent, up about 5,600ML in one day.

Bedford Weir sits at 105.1 per cent, Bingegang 123.4 per cent, and Tartrus 107.8.

FLOWING: Theresa Creek Crossing on Monday morning. Photo by Maree Lawrence.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said there could be more in the next few days, but the bulk of the rainclouds had moved on for the time being.

“There is currently some rain forecast for today,” he said. “However, the chance of rain starts to diminish from tomorrow [Tuesday] onwards.

“You’ve had probably your most significant rainfalls already, with that chance slowly decreasing until Thursday and Friday.”

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for most of the week.

“Temperatures are expected to be below average tomorrow,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“About three to five degrees below average for daily maximums.

“That will start to move closer to average from Thursday onwards.”

Fire danger is low to moderate.