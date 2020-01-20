Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

RAIN: Double-digit rainfall is possible in the coming week.

THIS morning’s cloud and drizzle may indicate greater rainfall in the coming week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said double-digit rainfall was possible for the Central Highlands this week.

“There’s a weak little storm around Emerald at the moment, and showers and storms are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields for the next few days at least,” she said.

“There’s a slightly better chance over the next couple of days, but any day in the next week we could see storms.”

Bedford Weir Road, earlier closed due to flooding. Photo from Facebook.

The region will suffer a heatwave this week, which means above-average maximum and above-average minimum overnight temperatures for three or more consecutive days. The days are expected to be in the high 30s, and nights in the mid 20s.

“From Tuesday the maximum will be two or three degrees above average,” Ms Wong said.

“The minimum three or four above average.”

“Storms would give some brief relief, but it’s going to be pretty hot and sticky.”

Bedford Weir in Blackwater is at capacity. The Fairbairn Dam has been slightly raised to 9 per cent in the past week.

For advice about dealing with heatwaves, consult Queensland Health.

Fire danger in the Central Highlands remains high.