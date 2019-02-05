Bands of heavy rain to develop throughout the night

AN EASING in the rainfall rate shouldn't lull people into a false sense of security, with bands of heavy rain expected to develop constantly through the night from Ingham to Mackay.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand said the most intense rainfall is expected overnight.

This is a change from the previous week, when intense sustained rainfall fell day and night.

"That rain band on the radar [on Tuesday evening], is a transitory rain band, it's coming down from the north and will head south," Mr Anand said.

"As we head into the evening and overnight hours those bands will get more frequent.

"At this point in the afternoon through the last several days we would have seen a number of places with rain in excess of 100mm … so it does suggest that there has been an easing in the rainfall rate."

The forecast of 100mm to 200mm of rain to fall on the coast between Ingham and Mackay is still on track.

Townsville floods. Aerial photos of The strand, North from a helicopter.

Meanwhile, a major flood warning for the Upper Burdekin River remains in place.

The Bureau of Meteorology said according to their calculations, the flow moving past Macrossan Bridge is enough to fill about 2.6 Sydney Harbour's every day and is still increasing.

"Moderate flood levels are expected on the lower Burdekin River between Dalbeg and Inkerman Bridge during Tuesday and Wednesday," the bureau has stated.

"Levels downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam are likely to be higher than the 2012 flood.

"In the 24 hours to 9:00am Tuesday, locally heavy falls in excess of 100mm were recorded over parts of the upper Burdekin catchment and upper part of the Bowen and Broken rivers, with an isolated total close to 400mm at Paluma."

Authorities this morning warned it's not over yet with more rain expected to be dumped on already sodden Townsville.

Bureau of Meteorology Acting State Manager Dr Richard Wardle said rain was set to continue for now.

Townsville floods. Ross River Dam from a helicopter.

"We expect this active monsoon to remain active for the coming days potentially easing over the weekend so there is an end in sight," he said.

"But we are expecting further periods of heavy rainfall some of it very heavy, about the northeast tropics for the next few days between about Cardwell and Mackay.

"With that there's the real elevated risk of flash flooding."

Dr Wardle said a severe heavy warning is likely to remain in place over the next couple of days.

"We expect to see more episodes of that real intense heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding," he said.

"We see the flood risk continue for the remainder of the week, and into next week, particularly for those larger river systems.

"The Ross River, the river levels continue to ease downstream of the dam at present, however further rainfall is still present for the remainder of the week and BOM is continuously monitoring the situation."