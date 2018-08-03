Raise a glass for National Beer Day

SUPER CRISP: Carlton United Breweries' Andrew Bainbridge and owner of the Club Hotel Simon Thompson with the Great Northern Beer on tap. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE team at Great Northern Brewing Co. is urging Central Queensland beer lovers to raise a glass this International Beer Day today to celebrate the remarkable contribution of those who work in Australia's beer industry.

Economists have revealed the true scale of beer's contribution to the Australian economy: a remarkable $16.9 billion each year.

Great Northern Brewing Co. general manager Mick McKeown said that the Australian beer industry made up a little over 1 per cent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product.

"The beer industry's contribution to our national liquidity runs much deeper than what's sold across bars and bottle shop counters," he said.