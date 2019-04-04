Raise your voice for mental health

ROCK ON: Moranbah Community Choir members will get the chance to sing with Australian legend Glenn Shorrock as part of a special QMF project.

A COMMUNITY choir has been given an amazing opportunity, thanks to a program from Queensland Music Festival.

The Help is on its Way project, developed by QMF Artistic Director Katie Noonan, offers an opportunity to join a national initiative fostering a dialogue around mental health, raising awareness of available services and encouraging help-seeking behaviours.

QMF reached out to performers across the state to learn the powerful hit, Help is on its Way, by legendary Australian singer- songwrite Glenn Shorrock and Moranbah Community Choir answered the call.

Now, the choir will spend the next few months practising the song before a community concert in Moranbah on July 18, where members will have the chance to get up on stage and sing with Mr Shorrock.

Moranbah Arts president Amanda Raymond said the project was the perfect opportunity "to give everyone a bit of a kick up the bum” and restart the community choir.

"We haven't had a choir here for ages,” she said.

"Even the other day (at a QMF rehearsal), they had 12 people and they were people from every which way.

"It's interesting to see,” Ms Raymond said.

"They're people who don't like to sing on their own but they just love being in a choir.

"It just makes people feel happy. And then people who have events around town, they know that they can call on you for Anzac Day and stuff.”

Ms Raymond said the next QMF practice session would be held on April 28 at Moranbah East State School at 3pm.

"Emily Walker, Stephanie Seaver, Trysett le Garde and Rose Vella are the ones running it,” she said.

"You don't have to be a confident singer because it's all about the group.”

We want you

What: QMF Help is on its Way project

When: Sunday, April 28 at 3pm

Where: Moranbah East State School

Check out Moranbah Arts' Facebook page for more information.