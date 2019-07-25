Raising needed funds and awareness for the kids

STAFF at a prominent local business wore pyjamas to work this week, not because they slept in, but to support kids in foster care.

On July 19, Emerald CommBank branch staff wore their PJs to work to raise funds for the Pyjama Foundation's work with children in foster care.

The team raised $386 on the day for the cause.

Pyjama Day brings much-needed attention to the important work of the Pyjama Foundation, which offers a one-on-one mentoring program to children in foster care who desperately need assistance with reading, writing and confidence building.

"The team at CommBank Emerald have been proud to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care over the last few years, and if that means we can stay in our PJs all day - even better,” branch manager Alan Jackson said. "We've been participating in Pyjama Day as a bank for 10 years.

"One of the programs the foundation has are Pyjama Angels who go and read to children in foster care or help them with homework.

"There are a lot of children in foster care in Emerald, so if we can raise that awareness and get one new Pyjama Angel for Emerald that would be nice.”

Foundation founder and executive director Bronwyn Sheehan thanked Emerald Commbank staff.

"We'd like to thank the Emerald Commonwealth Bank branch staff for supporting Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care,” Ms Sheehan said.

"A growing body of evidence has demonstrated that every child who winds up doing well has had at least one stable and committed relationship with a supportive adult.

”For many foster kids, their Pyjama Foundation mentor is that person.”